Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and $1.28 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,179,513 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

