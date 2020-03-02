DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $43.24 or 0.00486750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and $697,964.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cobinhood, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Huobi, BigONE, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

