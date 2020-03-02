Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019049 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004054 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004657 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.