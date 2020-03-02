Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.54 ($4.51).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 306.80 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

