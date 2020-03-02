DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Todd W. Lillibridge Purchases 79,000 Shares

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Todd W. Lillibridge bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,254. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.89 million and a PE ratio of -36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,284,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

