Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DRT)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

DRT stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of $204.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

