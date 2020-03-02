Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

