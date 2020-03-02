Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

