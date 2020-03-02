Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

