Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Lowered to at MKM Partners

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 66.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

