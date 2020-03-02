Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of DHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.