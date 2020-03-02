Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,184 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.77% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNI stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

About Dividend And Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.