Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DC. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.71 ($2.11).

LON DC opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.41. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

