Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,918,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,763,605. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at $77,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $70,156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at $50,881,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.43. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

