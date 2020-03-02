Dogecoin Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $290.06 million and $167.72 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Crex24 and BitFlip.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00694587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007395 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,558,053,149 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, YoBit, BX Thailand, Graviex, FreiExchange, Koineks, Mercatox, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, Bitsane, Livecoin, Cryptohub, BtcTrade.im, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, C-Patex, BitFlip, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Crex24, HitBTC, Coindeal, Exrates, Robinhood, CoinFalcon, CoinExchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, Bittrex, Kraken, Ovis, Bitbns, Bits Blockchain and Coinsquare. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

