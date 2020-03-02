Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

NYSE:DG traded up $9.30 on Monday, hitting $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.