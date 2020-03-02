Dollar General Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.35.

NYSE DG opened at $150.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.14. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $764,367,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,320,000 after purchasing an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

