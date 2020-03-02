Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Astronics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Astronics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $607.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Astronics by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

