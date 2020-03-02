DraftCoin Achieves Market Cap of $39,252.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $39,252.00 and $157.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

