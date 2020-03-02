Dragon Coins Achieves Market Cap of $34.82 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $34.82 million and $15,295.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

