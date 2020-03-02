Dragon Option (DRAGON) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. Dragon Option has a market cap of $7,085.00 and $1,361.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,133,101 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.