Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0674 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and LATOKEN. Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $46,437.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Allcoin, IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Kucoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

