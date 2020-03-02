Draper Esprit’s (GROW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Draper Esprit from GBX 672 ($8.84) to GBX 727 ($9.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 528 ($6.95) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $623.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.02.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

