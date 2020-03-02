DREP (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $284,157.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One DREP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $284,157.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

