DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSPG. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.