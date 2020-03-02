DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.02. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.