Duality Advisers LP Acquires 400 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $370.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.25.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $33,379,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

