Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

