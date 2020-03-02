Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 136,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

WERN opened at $33.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

