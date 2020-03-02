Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 127.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $196.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $190.43 and a 52-week high of $413.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

