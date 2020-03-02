Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 19,347 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth about $2,669,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 333,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

