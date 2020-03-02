Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 36,758 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $31.64 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.