Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hologic by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders sold a total of 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

