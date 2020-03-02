Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $185.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.25. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

