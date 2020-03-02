Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 306.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 201,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $76.92 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

