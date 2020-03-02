Duality Advisers LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,330 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unilever by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 92,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

