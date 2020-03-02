Duality Advisers LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 610,139 shares of company stock worth $11,702,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

