Duality Advisers LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSE:ABG opened at $88.64 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

