Duality Advisers LP Has $1.42 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,466 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

