Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.27 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $28,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $280,273.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,462 shares of company stock worth $2,145,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $83.63 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.