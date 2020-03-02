Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,478 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.