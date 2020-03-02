Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $194.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

