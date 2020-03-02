Duality Advisers LP Purchases 13,204 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 166.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

