Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 30,057 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 687,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

