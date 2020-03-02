Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,136 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.19 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.22.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.