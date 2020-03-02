Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,395 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

