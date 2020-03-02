Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,627 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $16,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $81.27 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,375. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.