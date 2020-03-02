Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.65 ($37.97).

Shares of DUE opened at €26.46 ($30.77) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

