Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.73 ($38.06).

ETR:DUE traded down €2.91 ($3.38) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €25.24 ($29.35). 606,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Duerr has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

