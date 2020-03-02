Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CEO Lynn J. Good Sells 16,400 Shares

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duke Energy stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

